Gorakhpur police launch crackdown on criminals

GORAKHPUR Police in Gorakhpur range launched a crackdown on professional criminals on Saturday and shortlisted those committing crime to earn money.

IG J Ravindra Gour confirmed that a campaign had been started against organised groups of criminals involved in incidents of loot, illicit liquor trade and illegal mining to earn money.

He said Gangster Act had been imposed on them and property earned by them would be seized along with listing them in additional list of mafia .

Officials said a total of 141 such professional criminals had been listed in Gorakhpur division, including 63 of Gorakhpur, 37 of Kushinagar, 29 of Maharajganj and 12 of Deoria district. Raghvendra Yadav, Satbarat and Chandan Singh top the additional list.

In the list prepared by police, there are 16 liquor mafia, four land mafia and four professional criminals involved in cattle smuggling. The largest number of cattle smugglers is from Kushinagar. Similarly, 6 land mafia and 4 cattle smugglers have been identified in Maharajganj district.

The district police have also intensified surveillance against the criminals who have surrendered and are currently lodged in the district jail. These include Ajeet Shahi, Sudheer Singh and Rakesh Yadav, along with Singh Raj Bhathi, brother of western UP -based dreaded criminal Sunder Bhathi.

Jailor A K Kushwaha said these criminals had been kept in high security zone barracks and 24x7 monitoring of their activities through CCTV camera was on.

The district jail authorities are in alert mode after killing of Jeeva in a Lucknow court.

