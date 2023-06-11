Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gorakhpur police launch crackdown on criminals

Gorakhpur police launch crackdown on criminals

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Officials said a total of 141 such professional criminals had been listed in Gorakhpur division, including 63 of Gorakhpur, 37 of Kushinagar, 29 of Maharajganj and 12 of Deoria district. Raghvendra Yadav, Satbarat and Chandan Singh top the additional list.

GORAKHPUR Police in Gorakhpur range launched a crackdown on professional criminals on Saturday and shortlisted those committing crime to earn money.

In the list prepared by police, there are 16 liquor mafia, four land mafia and four professional criminals involved in cattle smuggling. (Pic for representation)
In the list prepared by police, there are 16 liquor mafia, four land mafia and four professional criminals involved in cattle smuggling. (Pic for representation)

IG J Ravindra Gour confirmed that a campaign had been started against organised groups of criminals involved in incidents of loot, illicit liquor trade and illegal mining to earn money.

He said Gangster Act had been imposed on them and property earned by them would be seized along with listing them in additional list of mafia .

Officials said a total of 141 such professional criminals had been listed in Gorakhpur division, including 63 of Gorakhpur, 37 of Kushinagar, 29 of Maharajganj and 12 of Deoria district. Raghvendra Yadav, Satbarat and Chandan Singh top the additional list.

In the list prepared by police, there are 16 liquor mafia, four land mafia and four professional criminals involved in cattle smuggling. The largest number of cattle smugglers is from Kushinagar. Similarly, 6 land mafia and 4 cattle smugglers have been identified in Maharajganj district.

The district police have also intensified surveillance against the criminals who have surrendered and are currently lodged in the district jail. These include Ajeet Shahi, Sudheer Singh and Rakesh Yadav, along with Singh Raj Bhathi, brother of western UP -based dreaded criminal Sunder Bhathi.

Jailor A K Kushwaha said these criminals had been kept in high security zone barracks and 24x7 monitoring of their activities through CCTV camera was on.

The district jail authorities are in alert mode after killing of Jeeva in a Lucknow court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
illegal mining
illegal mining
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out