Cracker godown explosion leaves two dead, 3 critically injured

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Nov 01, 2023 06:16 AM IST

At least two people were killed, and three others sustained critical injuries, after a powerful explosion took place at a firecracker godown in Aligarhwa Town of Sidharth Nagar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion was due to an LPG cylinder on the premises after which flames engulfed the godown, located in a shopping complex only about around hundred metres away from the Indo-Nepal border. Around six electronic goods shops and other godowns in the complex were also gutted in the fire.

Senior firefighting officials rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames after three hours. A rescue operation was underway and the possibility of more deaths couldn’t be ruled out, officials added.

SP Abhishek Kumar Agarwal confirmed the death of two people and said three others who were badly injured were hospitalised at Madhav Parsad Tripathi Medical College.

Officials said the deceased were identified as Ajay, 20, and Baitullah from Nepal. Sabia Khatoon, Irfan Ali, 27, and Farooq, 23, were the ones hospitalised.

Officials said a number the shopping complex, owned by one Shabuddin, housed a number of godowns. Officials said the godown was illegally storing crackers as no licence had been issued to it for the purpose.

