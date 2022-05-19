Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi

At a Covid-19 review meeting the UP chief minister again pushed for vaccinating kids in the 12 - 14 years age group
The CM said that more than 90% of the adult population has been given both doses of the vaccine (HT File Photo)
Published on May 19, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses.

Yogi was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a meeting of Team-9 here. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated.

He said with 32.15 crore vaccinations, at least one dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine has been given to those in the 18-plus age group. He said more than 90% of the adult population has been given both doses of the vaccine.

He said active Covid-19 cases were on the decline and the total number of active cases was 948 now. He said out of them 892 patients were recovering in home isolation. He said 142 cases have been confirmed out of nearly one lakh tests conducted in the past 24 hours. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period. He said facemasks should be effectively enforced at public places.

Yogi said the state government has decided to restart functioning of ANM/GNM training institutes that have remained closed for the past three years. He said there was a need for development of infrastructure facilities for better training of ANMs/GNMs. He said all norms should be strictly followed in all institutes and an adequate number of faculty members should be made available there.

He said the state government has received cooperation from world organisations like UNICEF, WHO and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the field of Covid-19 management, encephalitis and water borne diseases etc. He said a dialogue should be maintained with the representatives of these institutions. He said with such a dialogue new projects may be launched in public interest in the near future.

