Crimes against Dalits highest in UP, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday fired a salvo at the state government over crimes against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Citing the fresh National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports, Yadav said UP ranked number one in crimes against Dalits in 2023. He also said crimes against women were the highest in UP, and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was manipulating figures.

In a statement, the Kannauj MP said the BJP was unmatched in fabricating statistics and concealing its misdeeds. “According to the NCRB, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in crime statistics, murders, kidnappings, and crimes against women. However, as is the BJP’s habit, it manipulated statistics to conceal the truth.”

“The NCRB data shows that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of cases of crimes against women. In 2023, 223 children were murdered in Uttar Pradesh, 19 were raped and murdered, and 8,160 children were kidnapped. There were 2,141 cases of dowry deaths and 15,074 cases of women’s kidnapping,” he stated.

On the issue of crimes against Dalits, Yadav said, “According to the NCRB, Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in crimes against Dalits. A total of 15,130 cases of crimes against Dalits were registered in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP’s dominant and authoritarian elements are oppressing Dalits in every way. Because the BJP government takes action based on caste and religion, Dalits are not heard anywhere.”

Yadav also said that the BJP’s rule in Uttar Pradesh was a complete failure in maintaining law and order. “The government has failed to rein in criminals. Its own leaders are seen openly challenging law and order, and no one seems to be restraining them. The chief minister thinks that running a bulldozer over his opponent’s house will restore peace in the state. This is an illusion. The public will not forgive him for this,” added Akhilesh.

The former chief minister added that government statistics did not provide details of crimes against farmers and, if details were available, they would reveal the deplorable conditions of farmers and farm labourers.