Crimes against women: Conviction rate in U.P. ‘180 times higher’ than national average

For the fourth consecutive year, Uttar Pradesh has achieved the highest conviction rate in cases of violence against women, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released for 2022, senior police officials said on Tuesday. Also, the state topped in speedy trial in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, they added.

The state reported 3,491 murders in 2022, and the crime rate in the state stood at 1.5 even as the figure, nationally, stood at 2.1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP Police special director general (DG)-Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, “The conviction rate in the state in crimes against women cases was 180 times higher than the national average of 25.3 per cent.” Even in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the NCRB data placed U.P. on top in the category, he added.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“This year, the conviction rate has gone up to 70.8 per cent in U.P, the most populous state in the country whose population is many times of Mizoram, which ranked second in the list with a conviction rate of 68 per cent,” the official added.

Bihar was ranked third in the category (60.9 per cent), followed by Chhattisgarh (59.5 per cent) and Manipur (56.4 per cent).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The senior police official maintained that the achievement was the outcome of the consistent and continuous efforts of all stakeholders. “In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the convictions in crimes against women in U.P. stood at 59.1, 61 and 55.2 per cents.”

In POCSO cases, meanwhile, trials in the highest 252 cases were completed in the state in less than a month. Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu were ranked distant second and third as they completed trials in 56 and 35 cases, respectively, in the same period.

Similarly, within one to three months, U.P. completed trials in the highest 231 POCSO cases followed by Chhattisgarh (102) and Kerala (80).

In the entire year, the highest number of trials in 7,991 POCSO cases were completed in Uttar Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh (5,404) and Tamil Nadu (2,445) were ranked second and third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per the latest NRCB data, a total of 35,61,379 offences under different sections of the Indian Penal Code was reported in the country; out of them, 4,01,787 took place in U.P, which is merely 11.28 per cent of the country-wide data even when 16.8 per cent of the country’s population lives in U.P. Moreover, the national crime rate was 258.1 against 171.6 in the state,” Kumar noted.

Crime rate in U.P much lower

Crime rate is derived by comparing crime incidents against per lakh population of a region and “was a good indicator to understand the crime scenario of a state”, the cop said. According to NCRB, Uttar Pradesh’s estimated population stood at 23.41 crore.

The state reported 3,491 murders in 2022, and the crime rate in the state stood at 1.5 even as the figure, nationally, stood at 2.1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state reported 3,690 instances of rape, and the crime rate stood at 3.3, which was significantly lower than the national average of 4.7. State-wise, U.P, home to 11.04 crore women, stood at the 24th spot in the rape crime rate.

Meanwhile, a total of 65,743 incidents of crimes against women were reported in UP, the NCRB data said. The crime rate in such cases was at 58.4 against the national average of 66.4.

As many as 18,682 offences against children were reported in the state, out of which 8,136 were sexual in nature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON