Criminal accused of killing a cop in 2013 arrested

Agra A criminal named Sahun, accused of killing a police constable in 2013, was arrested by Mathura police after an encounter on Thursday night. Sahun, a history sheeter, was on bail and wanted in various cases lodged against him for murder, loot, attempt to murder and illegal trade of arms at various police stations in Mathura district.

“A police team comprising Special Operations Group (SOG) and Barasana cops was on vigil last night after recent incident of theft in an area near to Nandgaon. The cops saw a man coming on a motor cycle from Kama border. They asked the man to stop but he fired at the police who fired back in self-defence and the man on the motor cycle was injured in the leg,” said a press statement issued by Mathura police.

“The injured accused was arrested and taken for medical treatment. He was identified as Sahun who was out on bail and had been accused of killing a police constable in Hathia village in Mathura in 2013. The history sheeter was arrested and was released on bail but got involved in criminal activities,” said a police official in Mathura.

It may be recalled that a police team comprising SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) members from Agra had gone to arrest criminals suspected to be hiding in Hathia village of Mathura on May 30, 2013 .

Three suspects were arrested and the team was returning when fire was opened on the cops and constable Satish was killed. Sahun was the main suspect and was later arrested but came out of jail on bail.