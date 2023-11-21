Criminals calling shots in Rajasthan: U.P. CM Yogi

Continuing his attack on the Congress government in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said criminals called the shots in the poll-bound state unlike in Uttar Pradesh where criminals and anti-social elements were sent on a journey to “naraklok” (hell).

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Udaipur in Rajasthan on November 21. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Making another comparison between the two states, he said, “While Rajasthan has been crying for the last five years, in U.P., ever since the BJP came to power, lakhs of earthen lamps shine bright on Deepotsav. Under the Congress, Rajasthan has become notorious for mafia, criminals, lawlessness and paper leaks.”

Addressing a series of public meetings for the second day in Rajasthan in Dungarpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh and Bhilwara, Yogi said, “In U.P., the criminals and mafia sent on a journey to ‘naraklok (hell)’ will not be getting human form again. In Rajasthan, things are different now but will change as soon as the BJP is voted to power (there).”

He also spoke of how the country’s profile had gone up under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship. “Today wherever PM Modi goes, people extend a hearty welcome to him. Such respect, such adulation is of course for PM Modi but in essence it is also a respect for 142 crore Indians. Country’s global profile has gone up manifold now,” the CM added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “India today talks of global peace but doesn’t hesitate to gouge the eyes of its enemies who dare to cast an evil eye on the country.” Yogi said since 2014, the country’s motto has been simple, “Pehle hum kisi ko chedtey nahin, par koi chedega to uslo chorhte nahin (first we don’t provoke anyone but if anyone does so, we don’t leave them either.” He said that “curfews had become the identity of the Congress government while there were celebrations in BJP ruled states.”