Criminals either in jail, or out of UP or on SP list, taunts Amit Shah

Agra Firing a salvo at the Samajwadi Party, union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that criminals and mafia were either in jail, or out of Uttar Pradesh or on the list of candidates released by the SP for the state assembly election.

Shah, who was in Atrauli assembly constituency of Aligarh district, campaigned for BJP candidate and minister in UP cabinet Sandeep Singh who is the grandson of former chief minister of UP, late Kalyan Singh.

Shah acknowledged Aligarh as the land of Kalyan Singh, fondly remembered now as Babuji, poet Gopal Dass Neeraj and VHP leader Ashok Singhal.

The Samajwadi Party remained on the target of Shah who spoke for about half an hour.

“Whenever it was the rule of Samajwadi Party (SP) or Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Uttar Pradesh became sick but the double engine regime of BJP in the state carried out development and will lead UP to be number one economy if voted to power again,” said Shah, citing various welfare schemes in Uttar Pradesh, including construction of 43 lakh houses for poor, toilets, free health insurance, electrification of villages etc.

“The past regime of ‘Bua’ (Mayawati) and ‘Babua’ (Akhilesh Yadav) locked the fate of the lock industry of Aligarh but the BJP included it in One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and the industry is now fully functional,” he claimed.

“Under past governments, police were afraid of criminals in UP but as the BJP came to power, criminals and mafia are found in three places only. They are either in jail or away from UP or on the list of candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party,” said Shah.

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he (Rahul) did not know the difference between ‘rabi’ and ‘khareef’ crops. “Rahul Gandhi claims to talk about farmers’ issues but when in Aligarh, he had stated that he would set up a factory to grow potato. Rahul Gandhi is not aware if potato grows in fields or is made in a factory,” taunted the home minister.

“There was a raid at the house of a perfume trader in Uttar Pradesh and benami cash of ₹250 crore was seized but it was SP leader Akhilesh Yadav who had complaints. Should he not disclose what relations he has with the perfume trader who had such a huge amount of illegal money concealed?” questioned Shah.

“Was it wrong to remove Article 370 from Kashmir? But when the Modi government took the initiative, the SP, BSP and Congress, all opposed it. If Akhilesh Yadav comes to Atrauli ask him why he was against inclusion Kashmir as an integral part of the nation. Should one fall so low for vote back politics?” he asked.

“It is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who can run a government with total transparency and come to the help of poor facing a tough time due to corona. Modi brought a scheme to provide food to 80 crore in the nation, including 15 crore people in UP who were affected by the pandemic,” claimed Shah.

He also targeted SP president Akhilesh Yadav for carrying a red bag (lal potli) having food grain these days. “Samajwadi Party had been in power for so many terms. Can Akhilesh Yadav give details about what his government did?” asked Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON