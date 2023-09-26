Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / CSIR 82nd Foundation Day: Lucknow facilities thrown open for public, students

CSIR 82nd Foundation Day: Lucknow facilities thrown open for public, students

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 26, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Scientists and experts of the institute interacted with the visitors/students and informed them about the different R&D activities and achievements of the institute

Several Council for Scientific Research and Industrial Development (CSIR)- labs in Lucknow celebrated an Open Day as a part of the 82nd Foundation Day of the parent Institute in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

School students during a visit to NBRI on the occasion of Open Day, on the 82nd CSIR Foundation Day, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, kept its laboratories, botanical garden, exposition and other facilities open for students and the general public during the day where over 1,200 students from 17 schools/colleges of Lucknow and nearby districts visited the various labs, plant houses at the botanical garden, herbarium on the occasion.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Scientists and experts of the institute interacted with the visitors/students and informed them about the different R&D activities and achievements of the institute.

Similarly, school and college students from across the region visited at CSIR-Central Drugs Research Institute, Lucknow. Students from Sultanpur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Kanpur and Lucknow were a part of the open day. The day was marked by exhibitions, lab visits, and various competitions being orgainsed.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow csir foundation day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP