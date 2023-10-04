‘CSIR strengthening its patent portfolio to carve out a global niche’

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) organised the CSIR foundation day lecture on its campus on Tuesday.

Dignitaries at the foundation day lecture. (HT)

Ajit Kumar Shasany, director, CSIR – National Botanical Research Institute, who was present as the chief guest, said that in addition to contributing to a wide spectrum of science and technology driven innovations, CSIR has also pioneered the intellectual property movement in the country.

“CSIR today is strengthening its patent portfolio to carve out a global niche for the country in select technology domains,” he said.

“CSIR is ranked 37th among 1,587 government institutions worldwide and is the only Indian organisation among the top 100 global government institutions, according to the SCImago Institutions Ranking World Report. CSIR holds 7th rank in Asia and leads the country at the first position,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CSIR – Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants in his address.

Bhaskar Narayan, director, CSIR–IITR presided over the function and launched the CSIR-IITR-JIGYASA-EPIC Competition.

On the occasion, the institute was kept open for visitors to interact with the scientific community and get first-hand experience of the cutting-edge research being conducted. Several students from local schools and colleges also visited the institute.

