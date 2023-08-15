CSIR-NBRI launches improved lotus variety ‘Namoh 108’

CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute on Monday launched an improved variety of national flower Lotus with 108 petals called ‘Namoh 108’ at an event in Lucknow on Monday.

The flower was launched a day before Independence Day to dedicate the flower to the Nation by CSIR director general (DG) N Kalaiselvi at NBRI’s week-long festival ‘One Week One Lab Programme’ started on Monday.

The director also inaugurated a wellness centre for CSIR-NBRI staff and planted a sapling at the Botanical Garden. “This is a happy coincidence that ‘Namoh 108’ is dedicated to the nation a day before Independence Day,” She said.

“Considering the religious importance of lotus and the number ‘108’, this combination gives an important identity to this variety,” She said.

“This lotus was brought by NBRI scientists from Manipur to conduct research on it. This is the first Lotus variety whose genome is completely sequenced. This plant will never be extinct or endangered like many of our flowers and plants have become,” She added.

“Unlike other lotus varieties, this lotus is more weather resilient. It can flower from March to December. It is the longest flowering variety as compared to other varieties which flowers for 4-5 months only, said KJ Singh, head researcher of the variety.

CSIR-NBRI also released apparels made from lotus fibre and perfume ‘Frotus’ developed from Lotus plants in collaboration with FFDC, Kannauj.

Institute’s director AK Shasany said fibre from the lotus stem was extracted to make clothes. A Manipuri styled coat was made using the fibers by weavers of Barabanki district, he said.

Aloe vera variety launched

A new variety of Aloe Vera ‘NBRI-Nihar’ was also launched on the occasion. As per the Institute the new variety has 2.5 times more gel yield in comparison to normal Aloe vera and is also least affected with bacterial and fungal diseases.

Two herbal products, namely ‘Herbal Cold Drops’ for curing common cough and cold & ‘Herbal Anti-Dandruff Shampoo’ were also launched.

Research on Cotton to be made easier

Research on cotton will be made easier as all information related to cotton will be made available in the form of a chip. NBRI has signed an MoU with Hyderabad based company Nucleome Informatics, for collaborative research on Cotton.