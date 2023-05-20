CUET helps two universities in U.P. capital make a mark

Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG)-2023 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) between May 21 and May 24 across the country has helped in changing the perception and face value of two universities of Lucknow that are participating in it.

Nearly 4,78,800 candidates have applied for admission to various undergraduate courses at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) while another 60,000 candidates have registered themselves for UG courses at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University, Lucknow.

The number of applicants were far too less when these institutions were giving admission independently. This is for the second year that CUET is taking place. While it was mandatory for BBAU to participate in the first year itself being a central university, KMC Language University is taking part for the first time this year in CUET in a bid to get students from across the country.

“We received applications from around 4,78,800 candidates from across the country. Last year, 3.13 lakh candidates had applied and this year there is a jump of 1.65 lakh candidates for UG courses alone. It has no match to number of forms we received when we conducted entrance exam independently in 2021,” said Vikram Yadav, controller of exam, BBAU.

Vice chancellor of BBAU Sanjay Singh said, “Earlier when we were conducting entrance exam independently, we did not see such response from candidates. CUET has been a major factor in changing perception of the university. We are able to fill most of our seats, including those of reserved category, as the number of applicants is much higher.”

“BBAU’s overall ranking by National Institute Ranking Framework which was 78 out of 200 colleges in India in 2022 has also played a role in attracting more applications,” the VC said.

Vice chancellor, KMC Language University, Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh said, “Last year, when we carried out admission independently, less than 4000 students had applied. It has increased this year by 15 times. Presence of students from across the length and breadth of the country will give a whole new look to the university.”

“It was very important to change the perception of the university. CUET will help us at least in getting candidates who have qualified an all-India level entrance test,” he added.

The National Testing Agency is conducting (CUET-UG)-2023 from May 21 to 24 at various examination centres located across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for about 14,99,778 candidates.

“CUET-UG is providing a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country,” said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA.

The examination will be conducted for admission to various undergraduate programmes for about 250 central, state, and other participating universities/ institutions/organisations for the academic session 2023-24, she said in a press release.