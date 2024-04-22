Curbing wrong-side driving: Traffic cops install ‘deterrents’ at two Lucknow hotspots

In a move to curb vehicles coming from the wrong side, inviting accidents, the city traffic police installed tyre-crushers at two prominent crossings – Awadh Crossing and Baikunth Dham – on Sunday. HT carried out a reality check on Monday to check the usefulness of the initiative. Tyre-crusher installed near Baikunth Dham in Lucknow (Mushtaq Ali)

SPOT-1 (Awadh Crossing)

Unlike other days, on Monday, several vehicles coming from the wrong direction had to take a U-turn the moment they reached Barabairwa Crossing, Awadh Chauraha.

The reason was the tyre-crusher (iron spike) installed, meant to shred tyres of vehicles coming from the wrong direction.

However, an enterprising few hacked the mechanism by pressing the crusher to cross over.

E-rickshaws and bike riders were seen driving their vehicles onto the tyre-crusher, due to which some of its teeth got bent. Traffic personnel were also seen issuing challans to such drivers.

SPOT-2 (Baikunth Dham)

Even though the tyre-crusher has been installed near Baikunth Dham, traffic has been stopped due to construction on the said road.

When the road opens after April 25, vehicles coming via Baikunth Dham will be able to reach Samta Mulak intersection by taking 1090 instead of Gomti Barrage.

“Suggestions were sought from the public for the smooth operation of traffic, following which many suggestions were received. Vehicles from Apollo Medics Hospital and Lok Bandhu Hospital come on the wrong side of the Badnam Laddu Mor and Barabirwa intersection and block traffic, which is said to be the main reason there is a possibility of accidents and jams.

“Similarly, traffic coming from the wrong side of Samata Mulak intersection from Baikunth Dham Tiraha was cause for an accident and jam,” a statement from the Lucknow traffic department read.

More places to get tyre-crushers on receiving suggestions

According to DCP, traffic, Salmantaj Patil, if suggestions come from the public to install tyre-crushers at other places, then they can be installed after surveying the place. For this, they can give their suggestions on the traffic helpline number 94544 05155.

“People giving suggestions for a smooth and safe traffic system will be given a citation in the office of Joint Commissioner of Police Law and Order,” he added.

(With inputs from Animesh Mishra)