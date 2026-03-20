Current generation doesn’t visit places opposed to Sanatan values: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday praised the current generation, stating that it no longer chooses tourist destinations where activities oppose Sanatan values, but instead visits temples with family members on the New Year. He also targeted the Opposition for insulting faith as blind belief. President Droupadi Murmu being felicitated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana event at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya on Thursday. (ANI)

Adityanath was in Ayodhya for the installation ceremony of Sri Ram Yantra on the second floor of the Ram temple. President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “Sacred waters of the Saryu river purify Ayodhya Dham and the entire region. While wars are ongoing across the world, we are participating in the consecration of the Shri Ram Yantra.”

Praising the current generation, the chief minister said: “The current generation no longer chooses tourist destinations where activities oppose Sanatan values, but instead visits temples with family on the New Year.”

“Under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, the Pran-Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla, the installation of the sacred idols of Ram Darbar, the hoisting of the flag, and now the consecration of the Shri Ram Yantra fill every follower of Sanatan Dharma and every true Indian with immense joy,” he said.

Targeting Opposition parties, he said the same people who insulted this faith avoided visiting Noida to protect their power, yet did not consider that an act of blind belief.

However, speaking about the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and Krishna-Kanhaiya of Mathura-Vrindavan was labeled as superstition, he added.

Faith which remained steadfast for 500 years, endured struggles, and neither stopped, nor bent, nor broke, ultimately prevailed, and today Ayodhya stands before the world in its present form, he said.

He added that the Shri Ram Mandir has become a symbol of the nation’s temple and the foundation of Ram Rajya.

“While the world faces wars, disorder, economic instability, fear, and terror, thousands gathered in Ayodhya Dham are experiencing fearlessness and participating in the installation ceremony, witnessing a sense of Ram Rajya,” he said.

“India remains India because of the penance of sages, the hard work of farmers, the enterprise of artisans, and the enduring faith that has upheld the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” he added.

The completion ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has brought joy not only to the people of the state but also to followers of Sanatan Dharma across the country and the world, the chief minister said.

He added that in 2025, 156 crore devotees and tourists visited religious and spiritual sites across Uttar Pradesh. The number of visitors to Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj Mahakumbh, and Mathura-Vrindavan exceeds the population of many countries, he added.

Aditynath expressed gratitude to seers, Ram devotees, artisans, and workers who contributed to the Ram Mandir’s construction.

He paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the movement, as well as seers and late VHP leader Ashok Singhal.

The chief minister presented a memento to President Droupadi Murmu.

Character of citizens key to strong nation: Governor

Governor Anandiben Patel said building a strong and capable nation depends not only on policies but also on the character of its citizens, asserting that India’s cultural ethos has always stood for harmony rather than dominance.

Patel said Ayodhya has evolved into a living symbol of faith, devotion and the eternal flow of Sanatan culture.

“When the spirit of ‘nation first’ becomes integral to every Indian, a truly developed and spiritually enriched India will emerge,” she said. Patel also said Ayodhya is a land where faith becomes history, devotion transforms into values, and bhakti evolves into national consciousness.

Emphasising the inclusive nature of Indian civilisation, Patel said the country’s cultural ethos has always stood for harmony rather than dominance.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, conducted the event.

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, RSS functionary Bhaiya Ji, Treasurer of the Trust Govind Dev Giri, Trustee Anil Mishra, family members of artisans involved in temple construction, and a large number of people were present on the occasion.