Cyclists’ group celebrates 7th anniversary

The seventh anniversary celebration of the group ‘Join Cycling with Me’ was organised here on Sunday morning. The group which was founded in June, 2016, is an initiative to motivate people to cycle regularly for health and happiness.

A group of cyclists in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Dr Abhishek Shukla, CMD, Aastha Hospice and Centre for Geriatric Care, was the chief guest who flagged-off the ride at 5.30 am from Kapoorthala crossing. He joined the group on his bicycle along with Dr Jayanti Srivastava, founder and chief organiser.

The ride concluded at River Front (behind Hanuman Setu, Lucknow). This year’s theme was “To promote clean air and remove pollution through cycling”.

To add fun to the event, face painting was done by Zoya Shameem.

Utkarsh Paarolia won the award for “Cyclist of the Day” and Dhairya Agnihotri won the award for “Best Slogan” with his creation going as “do pahiye ki yaari, banaye sehat nyari”.

The chief guest awarded the certificates to all participants and Tulsi plants were distributed to all.

