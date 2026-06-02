Daal Mandi project in Varanasi: AIMC says it can’t give consent for relocating mosque, Waqf Board the authority

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) has no authority to give its consent to shifting the Langde Hafiz mosque, which falls within the scope of the Daal Mandi road widening project in Varanasi, the committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin said on Monday.

A total of 187 structures have been identified for the Daal Mandi road widening project in Varanasi. (FILE PHOTO)

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Yasin added that Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board is the only body that has the authority to take such a decision. Therefore, AIMC can’t grant any such permission and refuses it, Yasin said.

AIMC looks after the management of the Langde Hafiz mosque.

A total of 187 structures, including houses, shops and six mosques, including the Langde Hafez mosque, were identified for the Daal Mandi road widening project. Under the project, the 650-metre-long Daal Mandi road will be widened from 5 metres to 17.5 metres.

Yasin said, “A public works department (PWD) official wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on April 17, expressing a desire to purchase these mosques….Perhaps, the gentleman in question is unaware that, in Islam, mosques are not commodities to be sold, nor can they be relocated from one site to another.”

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{{^usCountry}} Yasin said that the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board’s tenure ended this year in March. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yasin said that the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board’s tenure ended this year in March. {{/usCountry}}

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“Consequently, a senior official of the Waqf Board advised that all actions be undertaken strictly in accordance with Sections 51 and 91 of the Act.”

Yasin added, “As per Section 51, any sale, gift, mortgage, or similar transaction involving a Waqf property—executed without proper permission of the Waqf Board—shall be deemed null and void.”

According to the Waqf Act of 2025, if any mutawalli (trustee) attempts to relocate or shift any mosque, it would be deemed unlawful and null and void, he said.

According to Section 91 of the Waqf Act, the acquisition can proceed only after the necessary legal formalities have been duly completed, Yasin said.

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Some officials are in a haste to get this job done at any cost, he alleged.

This haste and urgency has left the AIMC concerned.

Yasin asserted, “Only the Waqf Board is the authority to take any decision regarding the relocation....So no matter how many times AIMC office bearers are contacted, the AIMC will remain firm on its stand, it cannot grant its consent.”

“We earnestly appeal to the authorities to abandon this haste and instead adhere strictly to the legal course of action,” said Yasin.

A senior officer associated with the project said, “We are not in a haste. We have already contacted the Waqf board regarding the matter.”

The senior official said that so far around 75 buildings, including houses and shops, were purchased for the project and demolished. Public works department executive engineer KK Singh confirmed it.

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“Demolition of the buildings purchased for Daal Mandi road widening is underway. So far, around 75 buildings, including houses and shops, have been demolished. The buildings were purchased by the administration for the project; registry was done. Thereafter, demolition was carried out,” Singh said

While the Langde Hafiz mosque is managed by AIMC, the remaining five are looked after by others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the ₹220.59 crore road widening project in August last year.