‘Dad’s acceptance has given me wings!’

The support that Nehal D’Cruz, a trans man, got from his father is an example for many. Coming to terms with their sexuality and being accepted by their family are among the biggest challenges for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. But there are those who gathered courage to open up to their parents and found unconditional acceptance.

Lucknowite Ravi D’Cruz is one such doting father. Of course, there was the initial shock that the truth brought, that his child, Nehal, assigned female at birth, identified as a trans man. But Ravi accepted Nehal’s identity and now proudly calls him as his son.

“He is a super-dad and I feel so proud when he addresses me and introduces me to people as ‘mera beta’. It was not easy to come to terms with it, which I clearly understand, but I am the happiest person as he accepts me the way I am and is setting a great example in the queer community who face problems in society and at home as well,” says Nehal, 21. He adds that his father has promised to walk with him hand-in-hand at the coming Pride events. Recently, he underwent a gender test at the King George’s Medical University and will be going for sex reassignment surgery later this year.

Nehal D'Cruz

“Initially, my parents were shocked. I am also a school drop-out, which I was forced to do, when my teachers came to know. I studied privately, and today, I teach students and have started my Unicorn Foundation to help members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” he says.

It took many years for him to make his father understand. “My aunt (Ravi’s sister) helped him understand. Mothers usually accept children with identity and sexuality issues, but when you have a super-dad like I do, then half the battle is won. For us, who face problems in society about acceptance, it is imperative to have the backing of your family. I am self-sufficient, but just their moral support gives me wings. I am ready to fly,” he shares.