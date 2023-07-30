Dalit Lit, deprived sections discussed at Bhagidari Sahitya Utsav

State social welfare department and literary organisation Metaphor Lucknow organised Bhagidari Sahitya Utsav at Bhagidari Bhawan in Gomti Nagar on Sunday.

Minister of state for social welfare Asim Arun (HT FILE)

In his address as the chief guest, minister of state for social welfare Asim Arun talked about the efforts of the department and new initiatives being taken for social justice on a large scale for the benefit of the deprived sections of the society.

He said the country can progress only when all the sections of society work together. Hariom, principal secretary, social welfare, expressed his views on Dalit literature and its relevance today.

Film-maker Atul Tiwari and lyricist Sagar said cinema is becoming more sensitive now about highlighting problems of the marginalised people. Through clippings from the movie “Article 15”, both of them showed how the society is affected by the internal classification.

Several members of Transgender Welfare Board Uttar Pradesh namely Devika Devendra, Shiven Gureja, Gajanan Singh and Francis Sundi among others spoke about the social identity of transgenders.

During the event, a book ‘Myth, Mythology and Mythological Narratives’ written by Dr Neena Gupta, Dr Raj Gaurav and Dr Vishakha Sen was also released.