Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dalit wedding procession attacked over ‘loud’ DJ music in Agra village, 2 arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2025 08:45 PM IST

Case registered against nine named and 20 unidentified accused under relevant sections of the BNS and the SC/ST Act, says ACP

AGRA A dalit groom’s baraat (wedding procession) from Vrindavan was allegedly attacked by a group of influential villagers, mostly from the upper caste, for playing ‘loud DJ music’ in Garhi Rami village of Agra around 9.30pm on Wednesday night. A brawl ensued between the villagers and members of the marriage party, leaving four people from both sides injured, said police.

The ACP said the root of the dispute was the level of sound at which the music was being played when the baraat reached the village for the marriage function. (Pic for representation)
The ACP said the root of the dispute was the level of sound at which the music was being played when the baraat reached the village for the marriage function. (Pic for representation)

The groom’s chain was also allegedly snatched by the attackers. Two of the accused were arrested on Thursday, informed ACP (Etmadpur) Piyush Kant Rai.

After a complaint by the bride’s mother, a case was registered against nine named and 20 unidentified accused on charges of rioting, loot, attack on baraatis and bridegroom while provisions of SC/ST Act were also included in the FIR lodged at the Etmadpur police station in Agra.

Those named in the FIR were - Ajeet Tomar, Aman Tomar, Saurabh Tomar, Pradeep Tomar, Pradeep, Ankit, Sanjay, Sachin and Ajay. All the accused were booked under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (riots with weapons), 190 (unlawful assembly), 131 (assault without provocation), 310(2) (dacoity), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(1) (wrongful confinement), 74 (assault against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 352 (insult to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS besides relevant sections of SC/ST Act. 

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati raised concerns and condemned the incident of “casteist violence” during a Dalit wedding procession in Agra.

In a post on X, she stated: “The incident of violence by casteist and feudal elements on a Dalit wedding procession in Agra and the increasing incidents of atrocities on the poor and Dalits in various districts of UP are extremely worrying, whereas during the rule of BSP, the government was always seen standing with them against injustice.” Activists of Bhim Army also demanded tough action against the influential villagers.

The ACP said the root of the dispute was the level of sound at which the music was being played when the baraat reached the village for the marriage function. “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the SC/ST Act,” he added.

.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Dalit wedding procession attacked over ‘loud’ DJ music in Agra village, 2 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On