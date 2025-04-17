Dalit wedding procession attacked over ‘loud’ DJ music in Agra village, 2 arrested

AGRA A dalit groom’s baraat (wedding procession) from Vrindavan was allegedly attacked by a group of influential villagers, mostly from the upper caste, for playing ‘loud DJ music’ in Garhi Rami village of Agra around 9.30pm on Wednesday night. A brawl ensued between the villagers and members of the marriage party, leaving four people from both sides injured, said police. The ACP said the root of the dispute was the level of sound at which the music was being played when the baraat reached the village for the marriage function. (Pic for representation)

The groom’s chain was also allegedly snatched by the attackers. Two of the accused were arrested on Thursday, informed ACP (Etmadpur) Piyush Kant Rai.

After a complaint by the bride’s mother, a case was registered against nine named and 20 unidentified accused on charges of rioting, loot, attack on baraatis and bridegroom while provisions of SC/ST Act were also included in the FIR lodged at the Etmadpur police station in Agra.

Those named in the FIR were - Ajeet Tomar, Aman Tomar, Saurabh Tomar, Pradeep Tomar, Pradeep, Ankit, Sanjay, Sachin and Ajay. All the accused were booked under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (riots with weapons), 190 (unlawful assembly), 131 (assault without provocation), 310(2) (dacoity), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(1) (wrongful confinement), 74 (assault against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 352 (insult to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS besides relevant sections of SC/ST Act.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati raised concerns and condemned the incident of “casteist violence” during a Dalit wedding procession in Agra.

In a post on X, she stated: “The incident of violence by casteist and feudal elements on a Dalit wedding procession in Agra and the increasing incidents of atrocities on the poor and Dalits in various districts of UP are extremely worrying, whereas during the rule of BSP, the government was always seen standing with them against injustice.” Activists of Bhim Army also demanded tough action against the influential villagers.

