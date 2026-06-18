Damage caused to PWD roads by individuals or institutions should be recovered: CM

KANPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed that compensation for damage caused to PWD roads by individuals or institutions should be recovered in accordance with prescribed rules, and effective measures be taken to maintain the quality and utility of roads. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributes an appointment letter to a beneficiary during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 101 development projects, in Unnao on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

He said this while chairing a meeting on the HBTU campus to review the work plan of the Public Works Department in Kanpur division for the financial year 2026-27. Public representatives from Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad presented proposals related to the developmental needs of their respective areas.

“Public representatives possess a deep understanding of the geographical, social and developmental requirements of their constituencies. Therefore, their suggestions and proposals should be compiled on a priority basis, and an action plan should be promptly submitted to the government so that necessary approvals can be granted and work can commence within a stipulated timeframe,” the CM said.

He also instructed that projects related to public welfare be accorded priority approval and implemented in a time-bound manner.

Officials were told to ensure swift action on proposals related to the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, state highways, major and minor bridges, ROBs and RUBs, connecting roads to religious sites, flyovers and road safety.

The CM made it clear that any delay or laxity in the execution of development works would not be tolerated and that every project must be completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high quality standards.

At the meeting, proposals for 1,374 projects worth approximately ₹11,724 crore were submitted from the six districts of Kanpur Division.

Proposals were submitted for 344 projects worth ₹5,523 crore from Kanpur Nagar; 217 projects worth ₹2,058 crore from Kannauj; 339 projects worth ₹2,016 crore from Farrukhabad; 387 projects worth ₹1,581 crore from Kanpur Dehat; 33 projects worth ₹439 crore from Auraiya and 54 projects worth ₹104 crore from Etawah.