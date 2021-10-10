Danish PM visits Taj Mahal, calls it beautiful

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg visited the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning described it as a beautiful place. They were accompanied by a delegation and visited Agra Fort also before flying back to Delhi in the afternoon.

The Danish PM, along with her husband Bo Tengberg and a film director, reached the Taj Mahal in eco-friendly vehicles at about 9.00 am and stayed there for about one-and-a-half hour. The official guide took the guests all along while detailing history and architectural importance of the seventeenth century monument.

“On behalf of Danish delegation…Thank you so much,” wrote an impressed Danish PM in the visitors’ book placed by officials of Archaeological Survey of India at the Royal Gate of Taj Mahal. “This place is beautiful…. and symbol for the whole world,” she added.

The VVIP cavalcade then reached Agra Fort and the guests spent about an hour there and had photographs clicked before moving back at 11.45 am on Sunday.

The Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort remained closed for public till the VVIP visit got over. The visitors left Agra airport at about 2.15 pm. Traffic movement was diverted in city and no vehicle was allowed towards Agra Fort on Sunday morning. Three layered-security arrangements were made with the assistance of 4 IPS officers, 17 circle officers leading a team of around a thousand police personnel deployed in the VVIP security.

Earlier, the Denmark PM and her spouse were welcomed at the Agra airport by UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma when they landed there at 8.30pm on Saturday night. Besides Shrikant Sharma, ADG (Agra zone) Ajay Anand; commissioner, Agra division, Amit Gupta and Agra DM Prabhu N Singh welcomed the couple accompanied by a 25-member delegation.

Traditional “Mayur Nritya” was presented by group of artistes from Braj region of Agra once the plane landed. The Danish PM stayed for few minutes to view the presentation. The VVIP guests stayed at a city hotel.

The Danish Prime Minister is on her first state visit to India. She arrived in the national capital on Saturday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aged 43 now, Frederiksen became the youngest woman prime minister in Danish history when she was elected to the post in 2019 -- and only second woman ever to hold the post. The then US President Donald Trump had visited the Taj in February 2020 before the pandemic hit. Subsequently, the Taj remained closed for most part of 2020 and 2021. (With PTI inputs)

