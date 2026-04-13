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Dark tints, louder horns: Online platforms, local markets fuel easy access to banned car accessories in Lucknow

Vendors allegedly withhold items from plain display but hand them over on request. At the Polytechnic Crossing market, hooters ranged from ₹800 to ₹6,500 depending on sound intensity. Red-blue flashers allegedly sold for around ₹3,000, with smaller units at ₹2,000 including installation.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Animesh Mishra, Lucknow
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Banned car accessories flood the city’s markets and online platforms, undercutting enforcement efforts at every turn. Sirens, pressure horns, flashers and black window films remain openly available, enabling buyers to outfit their vehicles with illegal modifications while authorities struggle to contain supply.

Vendors allegedly withhold items from plain display but hand them over on request. (HT Photo)

The Lucknow traffic police conduct regular crackdowns on violators on roads, but the merchandise keeps flowing. A ground investigation revealed that illegal hooters, emergency-light mimics and dark window tints are stocked at key automobile hubs across the city.

Vendors allegedly withhold items from plain display but hand them over on request. At the Polytechnic Crossing market, hooters ranged from 800 to 6,500 depending on sound intensity. Red-blue flashers allegedly sold for around 3,000, with smaller units at 2,000 including installation. Black window films in various darkness grades were also available, with “50” grade film allegedly rendering vehicle interiors nearly invisible from outside. Pressure horns, priced between 1,500 and 4,000, sat openly on shop shelves.

Prabhat Pandey, regional transport officer (Lucknow), said that drives against such violations have been conducted time to time earlier as well. Authorities will soon intensify action against them to shut down the illegal sale. “If such items are being sold in these markets, we will curb it,” he said.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said stricter e-commerce monitoring and action against sellers is essential to address the issue.

The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench directed authorities on March 16 to detail steps taken over five years to curb manufacture and sale of illegal horns and modified silencers amid rising noise pollution.

Notably, a 2014 government clarification allows hooters only for emergency vehicles during emergencies. Section 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, prohibits multi-toned horns emitting harsh or alarming sounds.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dark tints, louder horns: Online platforms, local markets fuel easy access to banned car accessories in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dark tints, louder horns: Online platforms, local markets fuel easy access to banned car accessories in Lucknow
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