Day 2 National Wildlife Week at Lko Zoo:Black bear goes to Gkp, origami contests held

Lucknow’s Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Gardens transferred a male Himalayan Black Bear to the Gorakhpur zoo under the ‘Wildlife Exchange Program’ on Monday. The bear had arrived in Lucknow from the Nagaland Zoological Park at the age of four, in March earlier this year.

The Lucknow zoo also held an origami animal-making competition, and a butterfly-naming competition, as a part of the ongoing National Wildlife Week celebrations. The butterfly-naming competition was only open to middle and senior school students, while the origami competition included an open category as well.

The event had around 550 student participants from different Lucknow schools. All but the first prizes were given out on Monday, while the first prize winners will be felicitated on October 7, at the close of National Wildlife Week. Zoo director BK Mishra was present at the event and encouraged the participants to engage in discourse on the environment and wildlife.