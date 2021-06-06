Day temperature to rise, heatwaves across several districts of UP: IMD

The day temperature across Uttar Pradesh is expected to go up, with the possibility of heatwaves in many parts of the state, as per a recent weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

“The day temperature will rise and coming days will be warmer with maximum temperature crossing 44 degree Celsius mark in several places across the state. The heat will be accompanied by humidity in some regions. The heatwaves will also impact daily life in various districts of UP,” said state MeT director JP Gupta.

While regions with above-average rainfall will experience a spike in humidity, the dry regions including that of Bundelkhand and Prayagraj will experience a spell of heatwaves in the coming days. “District authorities across the state have been alerted about the shift in weather conditions for a further action,” said Gupta.

In the state capital, the mercury is expected to rise around five degrees till mid next week with a clear sky on most days. These conditions will lead to a spike in average temperatures. The maximum day temperature is also expected to break the 42-degree mark during the daytime. The change reflected on Sunday when the mercury reached 40.6 degrees, 1.4 degrees above the normal mark in the afternoon, caused by the scorching sun.

Besides the state capital, Banda, Jhansi, Prayagraj and Varanasi recorded the hottest day temperatures on Wednesday with the mercury hovering around the 44-degree mark.

These weather condition will prevail for the next four to five days before another brief spell of rainfall expected around June 11 according to IMD forecast.