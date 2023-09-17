DDU varsity gears up for 42nd convocation ceremony on Monday

Ahead of the 42nd convocation of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University scheduled to be held on September 18, a full dress rehearsal would be taking place on the varsity campus here on Sunday. Members of the university’s academic and executive councils and meritorious students would be present on the occasion. A university spokesperson said preparation for the grand convocation programme, which would be presided over by the governor of Uttar Pradesh, was in full swing (For representation)

A university spokesperson said preparation for the grand convocation programme, which would be presided over by the governor of Uttar Pradesh, was in full swing. Chief proctor Sushant Rastogi said that 32 gold medals would be awarded to meritorious students, most of whom were girls. Also, over 60 per cent of those who’ll be awarded their graduation degrees were girls.

A day ahead of the rehearsal, vice-chancellor Poonam Tandon inspected sanitation on the campus. The 42nd convocation ceremony was being organised within a span of three months of the last convocation, which has triggered a debate among the academic circles of the city.

Criticising the decision, secretary of the university-affiliated colleges’ teachers’ association Dr Dhirendra Singh said the convocation in the start of a session would dilute the dignity of university education.

Abdur Rahman