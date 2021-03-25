Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dead tigress’ four cubs found in PTR
lucknow news

Dead tigress’ four cubs found in PTR

Ten days after a tigress was found dead in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), the staff managed to rescue her four cubs which were sent to Lucknow Zoo for further care
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
HT Image

Ten days after a tigress was found dead in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), the staff managed to rescue her four cubs which were sent to Lucknow Zoo for further care. The four cubs are healthy.

A tigress carcass was found in Mala range of PTR on March 14. Forest officials realised that she was the mother of four cubs who are missing. While the carcass was sent for a post-mortem investigation, PTR officials launched a hunt to locate the four missing cubs.

The team placed 25 cameras equipped with motion sensors in the area and placed two artificial water sources to ensure that the cubs get water on time, and easily. Special pads were also placed to take the imprint of the paws of the cubs. The team monitored each of these measures round the clock.

“We got an imprint of a cub’s paw on Tuesday after which we concentrated the search and recovered the cubs safely. The cubs were examined by our medical experts who concluded that they were only a few months old and healthy. The orphaned cubs were sent to Lucknow zoo for further care,” said Naveen Khandelwal, deputy director, PTR.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

237 new cases in Lucknow; 2 doctors, 8 health workers, a teacher test positive

Varanasi, Kanpur to have police commissioner system

NHRC issues notice to UP DGP over arrest of 10 people in ‘fake’ case in Etah

SGPGI, Transport dept joint initiative - Wish to donate organ? Give consent on DL application now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP