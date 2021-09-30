Death sentence awarded for rape, murder of five-month-old

Special judge (Pocso court), Arvind Mishra, awarded the death sentence to Prem Chand ‘Pappu Dixit’ for the rape and murder of a five-month-old child and also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the accused, on Thursday.

Delivering the order in an open court, additional sessions judge, Arvind Mishra, who is special judge (Pocso Court), awarded the death sentence to Prem Chand, a native of Hardoi district.

The incident took place at the SR Marriage Lawn, Dawood Nagar, under Madiaon, on February 16, 2020.

The child had accompanied her parents, who had come to Lucknow to attend the marriage of Raj Kumar Mishra’s daughter.

Prem Chand, who is related to the child’s mother, took away the child from the mother to cuddle it. However, when he did not return, the victim’s mother got worried and started searching for him.

Later, the girl was found lying unconscious in the bushes in an empty plot near the marriage lawn. Family members rushed the child to the KGMU, where she died.

During the investigation, all evidence presented by the investigating officer before the court proved Prem Chand guilty of rape and murder. Charges under the Pocso Act were framed against the accused.

Cops also submitted forensic evidence against the accused in court which helped to indict the accused.