Deaths touch one-day high of 266, new Covid-19 cases drop below 30K in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day fatality count as 266 patients died during treatment for Covid taking the death toll to 11,943, according to official data. Prayagraj recorded the maximum 21 deaths on the day.

At the same time, the daily infection count dropped to below 30,000 as the state reported 29,824 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3,169 less than on Tuesday when there were 32,993 fresh cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached 11,82,848.

“The number of patients discharged is more than new cases,” said additional chief secretary (medical health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad at a press conference. During the day, 35,903 patients were discharged, which is 6,079 more than the new cases.

The number of active cases, or patients under treatment, is 3,00,041 while the number of total patients discharged till now is 8,70,864 since the start of the pandemic early last year.

Till now, 4,03,28,141 samples have been tested in Uttar Pradesh, including 1,841,14 on Tuesday and 1,86,588 on Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases, Lucknow reported 3,759, Varanasi 1,909, Kanpur 1,650, Meerut 1,355, Prayagraj 1,261, Agra 1,076, Gorakhpur 1,045, Agra 1,076, Gautam Buddha Nagar 903, Jhansi 634, Ghaziabad 559 and Jaunpur 532.

Prayagraj reported 21 deaths, Hardoi 15, Varanasi 14, Lucknow and Kanpur 13 each, Gautam Buddha Nagar 12, Gorakhpur 11, Ghaziabad 12, Agra 10, and Sonbhadra 9, according to state health department data.

“All those eligible should go for vaccination as the level of infection, if it happens among those who get the jab, is not severe,” said Prasad.