Decision on raising U.P. teachers’ retirement age to 65 on March 13

The state higher education department will take a call on increasing the superannuation age of teachers working in universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh from 62 years to 65 years on March 13.

The department has called a meeting on that day (March 13) under state higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya where the issue will be discussed at length along with several other agendas.

The then Samajwadi Party (SP) government had increased the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 62 years in February 2004. Now teachers are demanding increasing their retirement age to 65.

If the government raises the retirement age, 250 teachers of 20 state universities and 503 government and aided college teachers will benefit this year and another 18,000 teachers in years to come, an official said. In the meeting, the department may also issue guidelines for conducting student union elections in certain state universities.

Besides, the minister will discuss the issue of conducting written test against 1017 posts of lecturer in universities and colleges. Construction of building of UP State Council of Higher Education and formation of departmental promotion committee for lecturers (UG/PG) are also among the agendas of the proposed meeting.

Other issues likely to be discussed include starting law courses in new colleges in accordance with the standards set by the Bar Council of India, integrating the department’s portal with the chief minister’s dashboard ‘Darpan’ and monitoring of works done by IT cell.

Academic posts in state universities to be filled and Group C vacancies under non-academic category posts in state universities will be discussed too. Shifting of higher education directorate from Prayagraj to Lucknow may also come up for discussion.