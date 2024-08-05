Deep depression leaves UP, get set to welcome rain

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said that the effects of the deep depression that had entered Uttar Pradesh after the flood and rain in Odisha, has now passed on from the state. It has made space for the free movement of the monsoon trough, which will bring rain. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The depression, which had collected over the Bay of Bengal, and proceeded to dump rain over southern UP, ended its impact on the state from August 3 and 4.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at IMD, Lucknow, “the depression is now moving over to northeast Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh, and is moving northwestwards from there.”

“The moving of the deep depression will make way for the movement of the monsoon trough, which from the southern boundaries of the state will begin moving northwards, bringing rain across districts,” explained senior scientist, IMD, Lucknow, Mohd Danish.

According to the IMD, starting from Deoria and Balrampur on August 6, the rainclouds will move towards Shrawasti, Rampur and neighbouring districts on August 7, and on to a major part of the Terai belt as well as Mathura, Kasganj and Aligarh in the north and west, and Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and neighbouring districts in the south by August 8.

The IMD has predicted rain and thundershowers in many parts of the state for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the likelihood of heavy rain only in isolated places.

The forecast for Lucknow for Tuesday is a generally cloudy sky, leading to one or two spells of rain, with the maximum and minimum temperatures at 34 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius in Varanasi (BHU station), and the coolest night was experienced in Barabanki at 23 degrees Celsius.