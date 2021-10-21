Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepotsav: 500 drones to draw Ramayan era scenes on Ayodhya skyline

The Deepotsav on the Diwali eve on November 3 will be the centre piece of the six-day celebrations starting on November 1 in Ayodhya
The Yogi Adityanath government has been celebrating Deepotsav on every Diwali eve in Ayodhya since 2017. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 08:47 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

For the first time, 500 drones will draw Ramayan era scenes on Ayodhya’s skyline during the Deepotsav celebrations that the Yogi Adityanath government will organise in the pilgrim town in November.

The Deepotsav on the Diwali eve on November 3 will be the centre piece of the six-day celebrations starting on November 1 in Ayodhya. Apart from the drones, the other attractions will be 3-D holographic show, 3-D projection mapping and laser show at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River.

Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, Tourism, was in Ayodhya on Thursday to review preparations for Deepotsav.

The Ayodhya administration has set a target of lighting a minimum of 7.5 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) across Ayodhya. Most of them will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi, the venue of the main event.

“Taking into account a margin of error, we have decided to light around 9 lakh diyas so that under any circumstances 7.5 diyas are illuminated,” said an official of the Ayodhya administration.

A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be in Ayodhya to judge the event. Around 12,000 volunteers, mostly students of Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya, have been engaged for making the lighting of the diyas successful.

In 2020, the Ayodhya administration had created a new world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas at Ram Ki Paidi ghat and other ghats of the Saryu. In 2019, the Ayodhya administration had lit 4,10,000 diyas, a record at the time.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been celebrating Deepotsav in Ayodhya every year on the eve of Diwali since 2017. This Deepotsav will be the last one before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due early next year.

