Deepotsav: Ayodhya aims for new Guinness record of 7.5 lakh diyas this Diwali

The Ayodhya administration will attempt a new Guinness World record in this deepotsav by lighting 7.5 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu on Diwali eve in November.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whose government has been celebrating deepotsav on Diwali eve regularly since coming to power in UP in March 2017, will be the chief guest at the event, officials said.

This will be the fifth deepotsav in Ayodhya and the Ayodhya administration has started making preparations for the mega event.

“Around 7000 volunteers will be engaged by the Ayodhya administration for the occasion. Most of them will be students of the Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya,” officials said.

Before the event, three trial runs will also be carried out by the Ayodhya administration to make sure final event goes off smoothly. Apart from lighting of diyas, deepotsav marks day long events at Ram Ki Paidi and laser show in the night.

A team from the Guinness World Record will also be present in Ayodhya on deepotsav to judge the event.

“This year we will go for new Guinness World Record of lighting 7.5 lakh diyas in Ayodhya. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the event at Ram Ki Paidi,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ayodhya Sadar assembly constituency.

In 2019, a record 4,10,000 diyas were lit and in 2020, the Ayodhya administration bettered the Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 earthen lamps at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat as well as few other ghats during the fourth deepotsav.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic concerns, only locals were permitted for deepotsav celebrations in 2020.