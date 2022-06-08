Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Defence Corridor: UPEIDA signs MOU with three banks, SIDBI
lucknow news

Defence Corridor: UPEIDA signs MOU with three banks, SIDBI

The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank are three banks along with the SIDBI that would provide financial assistance to investors in six nodes of the Defence Corridor.
UPEIDA signs MOU with three banks, SIDBI for defence corridor project (HT file)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Tuesday signed an MOU with three leading nationalised banks and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for providing financial assistance to investors willing to set up units in the Defence Industrial Corridor.

The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank are three banks along with the SIDBI that would provide financial assistance to investors in six nodes of the Defence Corridor.

In addition to this, UPEIDA also signed an MOU with the IIT Kanpur Research and Technology Park Foundation for research and development in the field of aerospace and defence ecosystem.

Awanish Awasthi, CEO, UPEIDA, signed the MOU on behalf of the state government.

Prakash Kumar, chief general manager, SIDBI, signed the MOU on behalf of his organisation. Representatives of all three nationalised banks also were present on the occasion.

UPEIDA CEO said: “This will be another milestone for the Defence Corridor. As private investors get support and assistance from the state, there will be an even greater surge in private participation in the defence sector.”

RELATED STORIES

“This contributes greatly to India’s goal of achieving the defence production target at US$25.00 billion by 2025,” he added.

The Defence Industrial Corridor project is one of the key projects of the Centre that has been allocated to Uttar Pradesh to boost indigenization and private investment in the defence sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP