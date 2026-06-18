Delete, detain, dismantle: How ‘Operation Vajrapat’ is taking gangs offline in eastern UP

Uttar Pradesh Police has launched Operation Vajrapat to crack down on a growing network of gangs in eastern UP that allegedly use social media and messaging platforms to recruit followers, spread fear and build criminal influence, senior police officials at police headquarters in Lucknow informed on Thursday. Representational image (Sourced)

As part of the campaign, police have removed 554 social media profiles over the past year, including 250 in Ghazipur, 192 in Jaunpur and 112 in Chandauli. These accounts were being used to establish criminal identities, promote unlawful activities and intimidate local residents, police said here in a press statement.

The operation is being carried out across the Varanasi Range under the supervision of Vaibhav Krishna, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Varanasi Range. Officials said the initiative marks a shift from targeting individual offenders to dismantling the broader criminal ecosystem, including its digital presence.

Police said several emerging groups rely on social media platforms and messaging applications to display weapons, publicise gang affiliations, issue threats and cultivate a criminal image. Many of these loosely organised groups draw strength from online visibility and their ability to influence local youth.

During the first phase, police conducted profiling and intelligence gathering across Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli, identifying 165 groups comprising 1,080 individuals allegedly involved in establishing criminal dominance. Detailed dossiers were prepared documenting criminal records, gang links, social media activity and potential threats to public safety.

Under the operation, action ranges from counselling and preventive measures to criminal cases, opening of history sheets, proceedings under the Goonda Act, invocation of the Gangsters Act and attachment of illegally acquired assets.

Police have also directed field units to initiate legal action even in cases where victims hesitate to lodge complaints due to fear or intimidation.

Officials said regular monitoring of identified offenders will continue at police station, circle and district levels.

The campaign gained urgency following the May 29 murder of Vineet Rai, son of a hotel businessman in Ghazipur. Investigators allege the killing was orchestrated by the Katra Gang, whose members were mobilised through social media networks.

Earlier, a Ghazipur police release issued on June 7 said gangs operating under names such as Katra Gang, Mahakal Gang, 315 Gang and Farsa Gang frequently move in groups, interfere in local disputes, intimidate residents and post photographs with illegal weapons online. Members allegedly use Facebook Live, Instagram Reels and other platforms to project influence and attract followers.

Investigators probing the Vineet Rai murder found that the Katra Gang allegedly maintained a WhatsApp network involving hundreds of youths. Police said a single message could reportedly bring dozens of supporters carrying sticks and hockey sticks to a dispute site within minutes.

Police further alleged that the gang’s leader, Shankar Pandey, projected himself as a local strongman through social media posts featuring vehicle convoys and content linked to gangster culture. Officials said such online branding has become increasingly common among emerging gangs, many of whose members are in their twenties.