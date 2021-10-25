Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in two cases related to electoral offences

The special MP/MLA court (Sultanpur district) on Monday granted bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in two cases related to electoral offences allegedly committed in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Granting bail, special judge (MP/MLA court) PK Jayant exempted Arvind Kejriwal from personal appearance before the court in further hearings of the cases.

The court fixed November 3 as the next date of hearing in the cases.

Advocate Madan Singh, who represents the Delhi chief minister in court, said FIRs were lodged against Arvind Kejriwal in two cases lodged against him and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders at Gauriganj and Musafir Khana police stations in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The FIRs had been lodged against Arvind Kejriwal after he had allegedly given a provocative speech and violated the model code of conduct while campaigning for party candidate Kumar Vishwas. Kumar Vishwas was the AAP candidate from Amethi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas, Harikrishna, Rakesh Tiwari, Ajay Singh and Bablu Tiwari were also booked in those two cases.

Arvind Kejriwal, who had been given exemption from the appearance before the court after moving the Supreme Court earlier against the FIRs lodged against him, appeared on his own before the court as a responsible citizen, Singh added.

“As a responsible citizen to get the matter proceeded at the earliest, he appeared before the court willingly. He applied for bail, which was granted to him. The court fixed November 3 as the next date of hearing,” he said.

Various sections under which the FIRs had been lodged included section 125 of the Representation of People’s Act for promoting communal harmony, assembling unlawfully (section 143 of IPC), obstructing public servants from discharging their duty (section 186 IPC), wrongfully restraining them (section 341), and assaulting them to deter them from doing their duty (section 353 of IPC) besides others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(WITH PTI INPUTS)