Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Delhi criminal, wanted in loot of 9,000 mobile phones, caught in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

Delhi criminal, wanted in loot of 9,000 mobile phones, caught in Uttar Pradesh

A Delhi criminal wanted in connection with the theft of nearly 9,000 Indian brand mobile phones worth several crore rupees was arrested by the UP police’s special task force (STF) on Sunday, said police officials.
STF officials identified the accused as Parvez Ahmad, 33, of Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area. As he was driving from Delhi to Rajasthan to sell some mobile phones, he was arrested. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPSOE)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A Delhi criminal, wanted in a case of loot of a truck carrying nearly 9,000 Indian brand mobile phones worth several crore rupees, was arrested from Mathura district by UP police’s special task force (STF) on Sunday, said senior police officials.

A senior STF official said the accused was identified as Parvez Ahmad, 33, resident Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area. He was arrested when he was going in his car from Delhi to Rajasthan to sell some of the mobile phones.

Ahmad and his accomplices had looted the phones from the truck when it was travelling from Bengaluru to Noida on October 5, 2021.

The official said three persons involved in the loot were arrested from Delhi on November 4, 2021 with recovery of around 1,525 mobile phones but Ahmad, the key accused of the case, was at large. He said Parvez had disappeared with the remaining mobile phones and had sold it to one Raju Mandal of Darbhanga, Bihar.

RELATED STORIES

The official said Mandal operated an online portal that was involved in selling looted and stolen mobile phones at cheap rates. Mandal was arrested in November last year.

The official said the STF suspected that Ahmad and Mandal could be part of a bigger criminal network and was trying to find out its details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP