 Demand to link legislators’ salaries to consumer price index - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
Demand to link legislators’ salaries to consumer price index

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 02, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Though he did not make any direct commitment, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while concluding his address, said parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna would look into the issue about members’ salaries.

A demand to link the salaries of legislators with the consumer price index (CPI) was raised in the state legislative assembly during a debate on the first supplementary budget for 2024-2025 on Thursday.

When the chief minister left the House, several members requested Khanna to make an announcement on the issue. Khanna, however, said the linking of salaries to the price index was under process. “It’s in process. So, an announcement cannot be made immediately,” said Khanna.

Those who raised the demand included Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Jansatta Dal leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Mona said: “This issue was raised in the last session of the state legislative assembly. Legislators are also part of the same society. Salaries of people from other sections of society are linked to the consumer price index and so should be the case with legislators.” Over a phone call with this reporter, she added the state government should make an announcement regarding allocation of at least 200 handpumps to legislators for their respective constituencies.

As this was the last day of the Monsoon session, Khanna and leaders of different political parties thanked speaker Satish Mahana for the smooth conduct of the house. Raghuraj said the state government should also make an announcement about giving handpumps to legislators for their constituencies.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Demand to link legislators' salaries to consumer price index
