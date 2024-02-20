 Demolition drive in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar: HC extends stay till today; plea of BPL people to be heard on Feb 26 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Demolition drive in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar: HC extends stay till today; plea of BPL people to be heard on Feb 26

Demolition drive in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar: HC extends stay till today; plea of BPL people to be heard on Feb 26

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 20, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Lucknow court extends stay in Akbar Nagar demolition drive till February 21, directs residents to file BPL certificates by February 26 or face adverse orders.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court extended the stay order granted earlier in the Akbar Nagar demolition drive, till February 21, on Tuesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Also, the court directed people who claimed to be below the poverty line to file their BPL certificates or ration cards by February 26. The matter of all such people will be heard on February 26.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The court said that the stay order will be applicable to residents who have approached the court in this matter. The court made it clear that the Lucknow Development Authority is free to act on those who have not approached the court.

It also warned that “in case the petitioners fail to supply the documents, as directed by this Court, this court would be forced to pass adverse orders including the orders for vacating their stay”.

The hearing regarding 13 people and others filing documents by February 21 will be taken up on Wednesday.

This order was passed by a division bench of justice Vivek Chaudhary and justice Om Prakash Shukla on a bunch of petitions filed by Akbar Nagar residents. The petitioners had challenged the demolition order passed by the LDA in December last year.

In pursuance of the court’s earlier order, 13 tax-paying petitioners had filed their GST and income tax returns details before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. On their counsel’s request, the court gave time to the remaining petitioners to file their details by February 21.

The court on Tuesday directed that “With regard to remaining petitioners, since we are finding that there are good number of persons who are filing their G.S.T. and Income Tax Returns or otherwise holding the property within Lucknow, it is necessary that we should ask the remaining petitioners also to state as to whether they are having any G.S.T., P.A.N. Number and Income Tax Returns and whether they are having any property within India.”

Earlier, the state authorities and the Lucknow Development Authority had filed a list of 73 Akbar Nagar residents who filed their GST and income tax returns. The court had also directed the petitioners’ counsel to verify the list.

The state government was represented by chief standing counsel, Shailendra Kumar Singh. The counsel for LDA and municipal corporation also remained present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On