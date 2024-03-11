Demolition drive in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar: Over 100 booked for stone-pelting, spreading rumours

Over 100 people were booked on Monday for stone-pelting and spreading rumours about the Akbar Nagar demolition drive on Sunday. Police personnel patrolling the area after stone-pelting in Akbar Nagar, in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The action comes a day after Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials and the police, who had gone to demolish a four-floor illegal structure, were pelted with stones, allegedly due to the rumours.

“The FIR registered at the Mahanagar police station on Monday named at least seven identified people and over 100 unidentified under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant), 336 (endangering human life),” said Raveena Tyagi, DCP, Central.

Other charges against them include those under IPC Sections 332 (voluntarily causing harm), 353 (assault),427 (mischief), and Sections 2 and 3 of the Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Act, police said.

Those named in the FIR included one Habidul, Arshad Warsi, Mohd Naushad, Fazal Ahmed, Mohd Saif Khan, Adil Istiaq, Rehan Ali and several other unidentified people.

The demolition drive in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar on Sunday evening took a violent turn after a rumour spread on social media that five to six people were feared trapped under the debris of a demolished structure that collapsed onto adjacent houses.

Unfounded reports of casualties provoked the people, who were seen pelting the police with stones in viral videos. As the crowd turned violent, heavy police force was deployed, including personnel from the Lucknow police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Senior officials also arrived at the spot to control the situation, and the area was immediately cordoned off by the police.

After the stone-pelting, the Lucknow police had to release a statement ordering strict action against rumour-mongers.

“The rumours circulating on social media regarding some locals being buried under debris due to a house collapse during the demolition process by the LDA in Akbar Nagar is completely untrue. There have been no casualties on the spot, and law and order is maintained. Please refrain from spreading any kind of rumour. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours,” the statement said.