Demolition notices against 9 buildings of Kanpur realtor

KANPUR The noose is being tightened against Haji Mohammad Wasi, the builder arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3. The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has issued demolition notices against nine of his buildings, which were found to have been raised illegally in an inquiry by the agency, said officials.

As many as 28 buildings were on the probe list and officials were looking into the other 19– whether or not these were built in accordance with rules, they said.

The builder has been asked to reply to the notices for the nine buildings. “We are waiting for him to file his reply on these notices. After that the process for demolition will begin,” said one of the officials.

Similarly, the inquiry into his 19 other buildings is underway on specific points, which include whether Wasi built these with or without map approval and rules were complied with.

Wasi is known for constructing buildings after entering into agreement with land owners. As per this, constructs the building and takes 60% of the flats while the land owner gets the remaining ones. The KDA zonal teams and the district administration have secured a few such agreements, said officials.

The inquiry was also trying to trace his links with people who submitted the maps, if any, on his behalf. However, KDA officials blamed the police for not cooperating with them when the properties were sealed and their custody was passed on to local police. “In many cases, the work continued and was completed despite the building being sealed,” they added.

“Before his name surfaced in the Kanpur violence, the KDA was acting tough against illegal constructions and people behind them. These included Haji Wasi, whose buildings were sealed but work on them continued,” said an official.