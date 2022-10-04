Dengue cases: Over a dozen more test +ve in Lucknow; case load up to 220

Over a dozen people in Lucknow tested positive for dengue on Monday, among whom, three had to be admitted to hospital.

“In all, seven patients tested positive for dengue in the OPD and four others who were admitted a day before, also tested positive today,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital.

Apart from Lok Bandhu Hospital, three cases were reported from Balrampur Hospital. Till now, the state capital has reported 220 dengue cases and the total number of such patients in the state has reached 319.

“The next seven days are crucial. Monsoon is receding now in the region but stagnant water can be seen at many places and this is the breeding ground for mosquitoes. If we can ensure removal of stagnant water from the house and surroundings, particularly for the next one week, dengue will not trouble us,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Apart from Lucknow, the districts that have reported dengue cases include Sitapur (15 cases), Rae Bareli (28 cases), Kheri (20), Unnao (20), Hardoi (22). Also, 20 cases of chikungunya have been reported in the state.

Hospitals in the state capital have isolated beds for dengue patients. Lok Bandhu Hospital has 30 beds, Balrampur Hospital 24 beds while isolation wards are functional at the King George’s Medical University and Civil Hospital. The community health centres have also been asked by the chief medical officer, Lucknow, to keep stock of medicine and beds for dengue patients.