Dengue fears: Mosquito larvae found in city areas, govt machinery, hosps get active

After mosquito larvae were spotted at different locations in the state capital – raising fears of dengue – hospitals have started making preparations in advance to treat dengue patients.

“We are yet to admit any dengue patient. But yes, we have prepared a separate dengue ward of 20 beds to cater to any patient who may contract dengue,” said Dr SC Sundriyal, director of the Civil Hospital.

The health department has intensified checking inside houses and offices along with big complexes to detect presence of mosquito larva.

“In August, we issued notices to about 50 house owners after mosquito larvae were spotted on their campuses. In the process of screening houses, we have covered about 500 houses and it will continue for the next few weeks,” said Dr KP Tripathi, in-charge of vector-borne diseases in the state capital.

“Many patients coming to the OPD in private hospitals complain of fever. It is important to control mosquito breeding before dengue can spread,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general Association of International Doctors.

Doctors said apart from authorities, residents too need to contribute. “We can ensure that water does not stagnate in our houses and remove it to stop mosquito breeding,” said Dr Shukla.

Apart from Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital too has made arrangements for treatment of dengue cases while other hospitals have alerted staff to ensure immediate treatment of such patients.

Areas under scanner

Areas such as Thakurganj, Chowk, Para, Rajajipuram, Aliganj, Gomti Nagar, Faizullahganj, Khadra, Triveni Nagar, Alambagh, Ashiana are under the scanner of the district authorities after mosquito larvae were found in these areas.

District malaria department and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will run an awareness campaign for residents. The residents will be told not to allow stagnation of water inside houses, especially inside coolers, tyres or in drains. Those residents who will allow the collection of water on their premises will be penalised.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has directed municipal authorities to start fogging drives across the city. “At a time when residents are already suffering due to the pandemic, the municipal corporation cannot allow epidemics like diarrhoea, dengue, or malaria to hurt residents. That’s why regular fogging of city areas is important. I will also write to the malaria department to conduct anti-larvae drives in coordination with LMC so that the anti-larvae drive is followed by fogging for total elimination of mosquitoes in the area.”