Dengue in Lucknow: City reports one death, 42 new cases

A patient suspected to be suffering from dengue, died in the state capital on Thursday while 42 new dengue cases were reported, taking the total number of cases this year to over 1,100.

The 26-year-old man, a resident of Daliganj area, was admitted to the Trauma Centre after he tested positive for dengue in a rapid test. “A death audit will be conducted to find out the cause of death,” said a senior health official.

During the day, Aishbagh reported 3 new dengue cases, Aliganj 5, Indira Nagar 4, NK Road 4, Tudiyaganj 3, Chinhat 4, Malihabad 2, Kakori 3, Sarojininagar 2, BKT 2, Etaunja 2, and notices were issued to six houses where mosquito larvae were spotted.

Experts said that areas that are repeatedly reporting new dengue cases need intensified fogging and anti-larval spraying drives as mosquito breeding in these areas might have spread in a massive manner. “Residents can inform the municipal bodies to conduct additional round of fogging/anti-larval spray. Additionally, residents should themselves ensure that stagnant water is removed from near their houses,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Till now, the state has reported about 9,000 dengue cases this year while previous year over 20,000 dengue cases had been reported till November first week.

A special drive is being conducted in the state capital that includes fogging and anti-larval spraying, focusing on areas that are reporting dengue cases and also where fogging has not been done frequently.

There are 288 beds reserved for dengue patients and 33 patients are admitted to nine hospitals, including 16 at Balrampur Hospital.