Dengue on the decline in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Fresh dengue cases have registered a decline in the past one week and for the past two days the state capital is reporting new cases in single digit.

“The fall in new cases has come gradually. We expect there will be a break in new cases in the next week,” said Ritu Srivastava, district malaria officer (DMO).

Lucknow has till now reported about 2,500 dengue cases this year and four deaths. Officials said with decline in new cases, the count would not go high now if precaution was taken.

“Keeping the house and surrounding free of stagnant water is the most significant precaution. Mosquito breeding takes place in stagnant water and removing it will ensure break in mosquito breeding chain,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The DMO said that despite fall in new cases, the anti-larva spray and other activities to curb mosquito population would continue in the state capital. “Our teams are conducting drives to check presence of mosquito larva and this will continue for a few days after the last case recovers,” said Srivastava.

