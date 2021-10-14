Dengue on the rise, 27 fresh cases in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 27 fresh dengue cases on Thursday, the maximum in a single day, taking the total count of cases close to 600 this year.

Fresh cases were reported from Indira Nagar, Etaunja, NK Road, Aishbagh and Aliganj areas. Notices were served to owners of 24 houses where health teams spotted conditions favourable for mosquito breeding.

Health teams visited different areas, including Rajajipuram, Husainabad, Faizullaganj, Triveninagar and Kesrikheda. “Dengue cases are now rising every day. People need to follow the preventive measures such as use of mosquito net and covering the body, particularly arms and legs, well while going out, to avoid mosquito bite,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the total about 600 dengue cases, 87 were reported between January and September while from September 1 to October 14, over 510 cases have been reported. “Dengue can trouble till mid-November due to the extended monsoon, hence precaution against mosquito bite is the best way to avoid dengue,” said Dr Shukla.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old youth who died in a private hospital on October 9 was suffering from both dengue and renal failure, confirmed the death audit by the district health department.

“Dengue in this case is a chance finding. The youth tested positive for dengue and was suffering from renal failure too,” said Dr KP Tripathi, in charge, vector-borne diseases, in Lucknow.

“The cause of death is renal failure,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow. The health department had sought detailed report of the patient after the private hospital had declared him dead after testing positive for dengue.