Dengue under control in Uttar Pradesh: Dy CM Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said dengue situation in the state was under complete control and there was no need to worry. In a press statement, Pathak, who also holds health portfolio, said this year 4,801 dengue cases had been reported in the state while the figure was 17,729 during the corresponding period last year.

He also chaired a review meeting in which he said beds had been reserved at block and district level hospitals. Hence, admission and treatment will not be an issue. Block-level hospitals had 5 to 10 beds and district level hospitals 10 to 30 beds reserved for emergency need, Pathak added.

“All the required testing facilities are available. All the chief medical officers have been directed to visit hospitals in their respective districts,” he added. Principal secretary, medical health, Partha Sarthi Sensharma; principal secretary, medical education, Alok Kumar; chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal and other officials were present in the meeting.