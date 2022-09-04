Dentistry curriculum set to change in India

The undergraduate dentistry curriculum (BDS) will undergo change in the country and shall become ‘student friendly’ with a semester system being introduced in place of the yearly exam pattern, said Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar, president, Dental Council of India (DCI) on Saturday.

“There will be a 360-degree change in curriculum which shall be of international standards and of four-and-a-half years plus one year of internship, instead of the present four-year course and one year of internship. Students will benefit more with the credits-based and choice-based curriculum,” said Dr Mazumdar, who was in Lucknow to inaugurate the two-day UP Dental Show organised by the Indian Dental Association, UP.

Under the changes recommended to the central government, the DCI has added chapters from forensic, basic and advanced life support courses. “Under the credits-based system, we will give credits for sports activity, participation and practice in Yoga and other soft skills,” said Dr Mazumdar.

“The change in curriculum is aimed at overall development of students and not just academics,” said Dr Ashish Khare, coordinator of the scientific sessions and chairman of the trade fair in the dental show.

“Increasing chapters and adding soft skills in dentistry curriculum will enable the scope of students to read a wider range of dentistry. With the course expanding to five-and-a-half years it will be equal to the MBBS curriculum tenure,” said Prof AP Tikku, dean, dental wing, King George’s Medical University.

There will be nine semesters under the changed curriculum and according to Dr Mazumdar, this will reduce the burden on students which was due to a yearly exam pattern. “Also in each semester, students will get a choice to pursue two out of four subjects first, and the other two later. It will increase burden upon colleges but will benefit students by allowing them to choose the subject they wish to finish first,” said Dr Mazumdar.

The DCI has submitted its proposal for changing the dentistry curriculum to the central government which shall take the final decision.

Changed lifestyle trouble for teeth

With changed eating habits, more people now have tooth cavities, which can be prevented with simple lifestyle changes, said doctors at the two-day UP dental show organised by Indian Dental Association, UP.

“Almost everything we eat now has sugar and a very common practice is to brush teeth in the morning only. Even rinsing the mouth with water is avoided when we eat at food courts and this is leading to cavities,” said Dr Ashish Khare, coordinator of the scientific sessions and chairman trade fair in the dental show.

“We can eat sweets but we need to make sure our oral hygiene remains good and for this brushing teeth twice a day and cleaning the mouth after every meal or after eating anything, particularly which is sweet or sticky is necessary,” said Dr Gaurav Singh, of SP Dental College.

