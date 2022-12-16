DENV-2 variant of dengue found in 70% Prayagraj cases, says KGMU report

PRAYAGRAJ: Native dengue virus type 2 (DENV-2) variant had caused terror here and may have claimed most of the lives during this year’s dengue outbreak. At least 70% of the 104 samples of blood sent to KGMU-Lucknow for testing have been found to have been infected with this variant of dengue.

Hundreds of people lost their lives during the second coronavirus wave due to the second variant of Covid-19 virus.

Likewise, the second variant of dengue was proving to be more deadly than its earlier variant, revealed the sample report recieved from KGMU.

Although a large number of people were affected by dengue, the official figure in the district was 1453. Seven died during treatment.

Keeping in view the terror of dengue, the district administration collected 104 blood samples of dengue patients and sent them to KGMU to identify the variant which was spreading fast.

The report said that the second variant of dengue (DENV-2) played havoc. Among the patients, 70 percent were affected by second variant while 17.5 percent patients suffered from DENV-1. Moreover, 12.5 percent patients had DENV-3 or the third variant of dengue. However, no symptom of the fourth variant was found in any patient.

The second variant of dengue is more deadly and fatal. The report further said that it may prove fatal for a large number of people and hits vital organs like liver and lungs.

It is worth mentioning that liver of a large number of dengue patients was infected and their SGOT and SGPT levels were high.

The second variant of dengue affected people in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra, Orrissa, Rajasthan and Tamil Nādu.

Doctors said that the second variant of dengue attacked the immune system of the body and such patients took more time to recover.

Moreover, post dengue patients suffering from breathing problems or skin allergies also approached doctors.

Dr Subodh Jain, physician and president of Allahabad Medical Association said there were four variants of dengue and the second was considered most dangerous. The situation may not be same next year but people should be alert and follow guidelines.

Senior consultant Dr OP Tripathi also said people should be careful.