Deoria family loses breadwinner in US strike on ship off Oman coast

Shivanand Chaurasia, 38, from Deoria district’s Surauli village in eastern Uttar Pradesh was among the three Indian seafarers confirmed dead on Thursday after a US military strike on the Palau-flagged commercial vessel MT Settebello off the Oman coast on Wednesday. All three were initially reported missing. There were 24 Indian crew onboard and 21 were rescued.

Shivanand Chaurasia was among the three Indian seafarers who were confirmed dead. (FILE PHOTO)

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According to family members, Shivanand, who set out nine months ago in search of a better future, was the household’s main breadwinner and supported the family through his overseas employment.

Police and local officials reached his residence in Surauli village on Thursday afternoon to complete the legal formalities even as news of his death plunged his family and the entire village into grief.

Avinash Maurya, the Surauli station house officer, said Shivanand was the elder son of Ramji Chaurasia. He is also survived by his mother Kalawati Devi (60), his wife Susheela Devi (31), a seven-year-old son Rajveer, and a two-year-old daughter Vamika.

Speaking to reporters, Ramji Chaurasia, a small farmer who also runs a paan shop, said Shivanand’s last phone call was made to his wife on June 9. Since then, his phone was unreachable.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramji further said his younger son, Ram Parvesh Chaurasia, works for a private firm in Dubai, which is also located in a region facing security concerns. Shivanand’s younger brother went to Dubai two months ago, Ramji said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramji further said his younger son, Ram Parvesh Chaurasia, works for a private firm in Dubai, which is also located in a region facing security concerns. Shivanand’s younger brother went to Dubai two months ago, Ramji said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajesh Chaturvedi, circle officer (Barhaj), said efforts were underway through diplomatic channels to complete the formalities for repatriating the body. The Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy, and the shipping company are coordinating with local authorities regarding the matter.

“It is not yet clear when the mortal remains will reach Deoria, but all possible assistance will be provided to the bereaved family,” Chaturvedi said.

Rohan Shahi, a neighbour, said, “He was gradually improving the family’s situation. He had struggled a lot to get this job on the ship... three men became casualties in the attack on the ship, and he was one of them.”

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Local residents and public representatives expressed their condolences and urged the government to expedite the return of the mortal remains and provide financial assistance to the bereaved family.

Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the deaths of the three Indian seafarers on Thursday.

In a post shared on X, Sonowal described the incident as a “profound loss” for India’s maritime community and confirmed that the seafarers, initially reported missing, have now been declared dead after recovery efforts.

“It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead...” the post read.

“I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites,” Sonowal added.

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(With agency inputs)